Tulsa police chief Wendell Franklin indicated the suspect who opened fire on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday used guns that he had purchased legally.

KOCO reports the suspect was armed with a handgun which he purchased from a pawnshop on May 29, and an AR-15 variant he bought from a gun store on June 1.

Both the purchases were retail purchases, which means both required a background check.

Breitbart News has long kept a running tally of the high-profile mass shootings of the last 15 years, and every attacker but three got his guns via a background check. The exceptions are the Clackamus Town Center attacker (December 11, 2012) and the Sandy Hook attacker (December 14, 2012), both of whom stole their guns, and the Midland, Texas, attacker (August 31, 2019), who acquired his gun via a private sale.

