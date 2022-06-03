114 Days Since Joe Biden Conducted a Press Interview

President Joe Biden’s last press interview was 114 days ago, on February 10, according to the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Biden’s last interview with the press was with NBC News’s Lester Holt, which aired in three parts leading up to the Super Bowl on February 13. Since February 10, Biden has not sat down for a press interview to speak about the crises the nation faces.

Joe Biden’s strategy of remaining out of sight from formal media inquiry has only been broken two other times since February 10, according to the RNC’s research team. In March and May, Biden held respective press conferences at the NATO Emergency Summit and with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Biden has preferred to conduct impromptu correspondence with the media before and after boring flights to destinations. In transit, Biden has only answered 28 questions from reporters since February 10, the RNC research team estimates.

Biden has stated multiple times during interactions with the press that if he answers questions, he will be in trouble. “Look, I’m sorry. I’m going to — this is the last question I’ll take,” Biden said last year. “I’m really going to be in trouble.”

Earlier in 2021, Biden told CNN’s Anderson Cooper he would get in trouble for speaking over two minutes. “I’m going to get in trouble,” Biden said. “I was supposed to only talk two minutes in an answer.”

Biden has also gone viral on social media for conducting speeches and then turning his back on reporters without answering questions:

LET'S GO BRANDON: Biden has developed a reputation for failing to engage with reporters! Posted by Great American Syndicate on Friday, October 8, 2021

During many of Biden’s press conferences, he has been caught using a note card with the names of reporters and scripted answers to questions that reporters may ask.

In February, Biden appeared to read from a list of reporters from which to call. In March, Biden was sighted holding a card with both questions and answers:

Why does Biden need a script? pic.twitter.com/HViPZnd9aI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 29, 2022

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.