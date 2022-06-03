Watch Live: Western Conservative Summit 2022 – Day 1

Day one of the 2022 13th annual Western Conservative Summit, hosted by the Centennial Institute in partnership with Colorado Christian College, features many distinguished conservative politicians, activists, and media personalities.
The event is set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. Mountain/11:00 a.m. Eastern. The summit is taking place in Aurora, Colorado.
Friday’s prominent speakers include:
- Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West
- Dr. Kevin Roberts – President of The Heritage Foundation
- Candidate Forum: Ron Hanks, Candidate for U.S. Senate
- Candidate Forum: Joe O’Dea, Candidate for U.S. Senate
- Congressional Panel on Immigration with Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN)
- Matt Walsh – Conservative commentator
- The Hon. Betsy DeVos – Former U.S. Secretary of Education
- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R)
- Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO)
- Kayleigh McEnany – Former White House press secretary
According to the Centennial Institutes’ website, “The purpose of this summit is to motivate those conservative activists who are in the trenches, to convene and network together, and to educate on key issues, both equipping volunteers as well as training a new younger generation of conservatives.”
Day two will take place Saturday, June 4 at 9:00 a.m./11:00 a.m. Eastern.
