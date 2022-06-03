Watch Live: Western Conservative Summit 2022 – Day 1

Day one of the 2022 13th annual Western Conservative Summit, hosted by the Centennial Institute in partnership with Colorado Christian College, features many distinguished conservative politicians, activists, and media personalities.

The event is set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. Mountain/11:00 a.m. Eastern. The summit is taking place in Aurora, Colorado.

Friday’s prominent speakers include:

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West

Dr. Kevin Roberts – President of The Heritage Foundation

Candidate Forum: Ron Hanks, Candidate for U.S. Senate

Candidate Forum: Joe O’Dea, Candidate for U.S. Senate

Congressional Panel on Immigration with Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN)

Matt Walsh – Conservative commentator

The Hon. Betsy DeVos – Former U.S. Secretary of Education

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO)

Kayleigh McEnany – Former White House press secretary

According to the Centennial Institutes’ website, “The purpose of this summit is to motivate those conservative activists who are in the trenches, to convene and network together, and to educate on key issues, both equipping volunteers as well as training a new younger generation of conservatives.”

Day two will take place Saturday, June 4 at 9:00 a.m./11:00 a.m. Eastern.

