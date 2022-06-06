Pete Buttigieg Quarantines After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Monday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine while working remotely from home.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms,” Buttigieg wrote on social media in a statement.

“I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road,” he continued.

Buttigieg also quarantined in February 2021 for 14 days after one of his security agents tested positive for the virus. He also took two months off as paid paternity leave after getting baby twins in August.

The secretary of Transportation made the announcement just one day after attacking Republicans Sunday on ABC News’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Buttigieg appeared on the show virtually from South Bend, Indiana, according to the transcript of the interview.

He mocked Republican proposals for school security, calling it “insanity” to blame low security for mass shootings. He also criticized Republicans for “going to war with Mickey Mouse” instead of fighting inflation.

The Biden administration has failed to lower gas prices as they hit record highs ahead of the summer driving season.