Eighty percent of Americans say inflation is an “extremely/very important” factor in how they will vote in the midterm elections, a Sunday ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed.

More revealing is that President Biden’s approval on the issue of inflation is 28 percent. Seventy-one percent disapprove of Biden’s management of inflation.

Biden’s low polling numbers on inflation, combined with inflation driving Americans to vote, does not bode well for the Democrat party. Midterm elections are often referendums on how the elected president has handled his job.

The Democrats’ hopes of retaining the House and Senate are also impacted by gas prices. Seventy-four percent of respondents said Joe Biden’s soaring gas prices are an “extremely/very important” factor in how they will vote in the midterm elections.

Biden’s approval on his management of gas prices is 27 percent with 72 percent disapproving.

In Biden’s America, gas prices have hit record highs “27 of the last 28 days.” “Prices have now more than doubled since President Biden took office” pic.twitter.com/3YGZv6EB9C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2022

Many Democrat-lead issues are not as motivating for voters. Only 52 percent of respondents said “climate change” was an “extremely/very important” midterm issue. Forty-seven percent said the same about the Chinese coronavirus, and 58 percent said the same for the Ukrainian war.

Biden’s approval rating on “climate change” is only 43 percent, along with the Chinese coronavirus (56 percent) and the war in Ukraine (46 percent).

Overall, Republicans continue to expand their lead on the generic ballot, which indicates the party voters prefer regardless of specific candidates in specific races. Republicans hold an 8-point lead on the generic ballot (48-40 percent), according to a June 3 Rasmussen Reports poll.

The poll sampled 542 adults from June 3-4 with a margin of error of +/- 4.8 percentage points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.