Poll: Roe v. Wade Overturn Gaining Popularity

The idea of overturning infamous pro-abortion Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade — handing the issue back to state governments — has gained in popularity, according to new polling.

A Harvard-Harris poll found voters are fairly evenly split on the issue of whether the Supreme Court should overturn the case that has allowed for millions of abortions since it was handed down in 1973, but it also found that the idea of overturning the decision has gained in popularity.

While 49 percent of Americans support the overturn, and 51 percent oppose, support has increased three percent since November 2021 and opposition has decreased three percent. In that time, a draft opinion was leaked from the Supreme Court signaling the complete overturn of the decision.

When broken down along partisan lines, Democrats and Republicans mirror each other exactly, with 65 percent of Republicans and 35 percent of Democrats supporting the overturn, while 65 percent of Democrats and 35 percent of Republicans oppose. However, a majority of independents oppose the overturn at 53 percent, while 47 percent support it.

Similarly, men and women mirror each other on the issue, with 56 percent of men and 44 percent of women supporting the overturn and 56 percent of women and 44 percent of men opposing it.

Perhaps unexpectedly, a majority of voters in the 18- to 34-year-old demographic support overturning the pro-abortion decision, at 52 percent. That is mirrored by the next-oldest age cohort, 35- to 54-year-olds, who oppose it at 52 percent.

In fact, the youngest cohort is the only one that has a majority supporting the overturn. Indeed, 50- to 64-year-olds oppose the overturn at 59 percent, and those 65 or older oppose it at 53 percent.

Relatedly, the vast majority of Americans (77 percent) believe the leak of the draft opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the case that could see the overturn of Roe — was politically motivated and “intended to put public pressure on the workings of the court.” However, 53 percent of Americans do not believe the leak will have an impact on the final decision.

The poll was taken between May 18 and 19 among 1,963 registered voters.

