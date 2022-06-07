The DeSantis campaign is fighting back against George Soros-funded media manipulation targeting Hispanic Americans in various markets, including Miami, by submitting ad buys alerting the community of the radical left’s true motives.

The campaign’s move follows the Soros-linked purchase of Hispanic radio stations, forming the “Latino Media Network,” which is “meant to disinform the community,” according to the DeSantis campaign. According to Axios, the network is targeting ten markets in areas such as Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Chicago, Dallas, San Antonio, McAllen, Fresno, Las Vegas, and Miami.

Lakestar Finance, an investment group leading the charge, is directly affiliated with Soros Fund Management. Further, board members of the Latino Media Network will include individuals affiliated with other radical left organizations, individuals, and causes. Morales Rocketto, for example, “has worked at various nonprofits and is an alumna of Hillary for America, the AFL-CIO, Obama for America and the Democratic National Committee,” according to Axios.

In response, the DeSantis campaign submitted a PSA, “Alerta,” (“Warning”) to run on two Miami radio stations, WAQI-AM and WQBA-AM, warning of the Soros-linked efforts to manipulate the community.

“Soros teamed up with Biden supporters to buy this station from TelevisaUnivision,” according to the English version of the ad, which warns that they are “coming with their ideological agenda.” Further, it warns that Soros “and his minions know what this community represents in the fight against socialism in America.”

“This community will not get confused,” the ad asserts, adding that Florida, under Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) leadership, is “standing against the corporate media and leftist disinformation.”

The full Spanish radio ad is as follows:

¡Alerta votantes! La izquierda está tomando control de nuestros medios locales. El multimillonario, George Soros, conocido por financiar las causas de la extrema izquierda, ahora está financiando la compra de emisoras de radio Hispanas aquí en Miami. Soros y los simpatizantes de Biden se han unido para comprar esta emisora de TelevisaUnivision. ¡ALERTA! Vienen con su agenda ideológica. Soros y sus secuaces saben muy bien lo que esta comunidad representa en la lucha contra el socialismo en Estados Unidos. Esta comunidad no se va a confundir. Bajo el liderazgo del Gobernador Ron DeSantis, Florida se está enfrentando a las corporaciones de medios de comunicación y a la desinformación izquierdista. Visite MiamiRadioLibre.com para conocer más sobre la desinformación izquierdista y para más alertas en el futuro. ¡ALERTA! La izquierda está tomando control de los medios locales. Recuerde, visita MiamiRadioLibre.com para más información. Pagado por Ron DeSantis, Republicano, para Gobernador.

Here is the English translation:

WARNING VOTERS! The Left is taking control of our local media. Billionaire George Soros, known for financing extreme leftist causes, is now financing the purchase of Hispanic radio stations right here in Miami. Soros teamed up with Biden supporters to buy this station from TelevisaUnivision. WARNING! They are coming with their ideological agenda. Soros and his minions know what this community represents in the fight against socialism in America. This community will not get confused. Under Governor Ron DeSantis’s leadership Florida is standing against the corporate media and leftist disinformation. Visit MiamiRadioLibre.com to learn more about this leftist disinformation and for future alerts. WARNING! THE LEFT IS TAKING CONTROL OF OUR LOCAL MEDIA. Remember, visit MiamiRadioLibre.com for more information.” Paid by Ron DeSantis, Republican, for Governor.

The DeSantis campaign told Fox News that DeSantis is simply taking on Soros “on his own turf.”