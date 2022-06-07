Nancy Pelosi Praises Liz Cheney for Her Work on January 6 Committee

Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) stalwart commitment to the January 6 committee has earned her praise from none other than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Speaking with reporter Jacqueline Alemany on Wednesday, Pelosi said that Cheney has performed “excellently” as vice-chair on the January 6 committee.

Speaker Pelosi asked by @JaxAlemany how Liz Cheney has done as vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee: “Excellently.” — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 7, 2022

As noted by The Hill, the committee probing the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill will hold its first public hearings on Thursday in the hopes of drawing “national attention to witness testimony and evidence gathered during nearly a year of investigating.” Per The Hill:

The committee is made up of nine House members — seven Democrats and two Republicans. It formed last summer, about six months after the U.S. Capitol riot, to investigate the attack and events and communications around it. After an attempt to form a bipartisan commission with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-A) moved forward in appointing the entire committee.

Liz Cheney faces an extraordinarily difficult path toward reelection in her state of Wyoming, where her primary challenger, Harriet Hagemen, now leads her by a whopping 30 points.

Former President Trump held a rally for Hageman in late May where he referred to Cheney as a “backstabbing” RINO.

“Worse than the terrible Democrats are the backstabbing RINO Republicans that are helping them do their act,” Trump said. “And there is no RINO in America who has thrown in her lot with the radical left more than Liz Cheney.”

Trump further described Cheney as a “lapdog for Pelosi and a human soundbite machine for CNN and MSDNC.”

“She has gone crazy,” the former president said. “Now I get it. I’ve been hearing these stories for years. Now I get it. She’s gone totally crazy.”

The president also slammed the entire Cheney family for being die-hard globalists and warmongers that have been plunging us into new conflicts for decades, spilling American blood and spending American treasure all over the world.”