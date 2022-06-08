Four Press Staffers Bail on Biden White House After Jen Psaki Exit

President Joe Biden is facing a sudden exodus of press staffers following White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s decision to abandon the president for a lucrative contract with MSNBC.

Psaki’s successor Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday bid farewell to the White House director of rapid response communications Michael Gwin, who fled the press office for a job at the Treasury Department.

“Gwin has served as the White House Director of Rapid Response for the past 16 months, responding to the most challenging and difficult issues imaginable,” she said at the White House press briefing on Tuesday.

Michael Kikukawa, described as the “engine of the press shop” left the White House team to work with Secretary Janet Yellen at the Treasury Department.

It’s been a privilege to be part of @PressSec’s remarkable team. After an incredible 500+ days, I have a lot of people to thank and not nearly enough days left to do it! But I’m so excited to join @adamslily and everyone at Treasury next week! https://t.co/gUCDg0hUod — Michael Kikukawa (@mkikukawa46) June 7, 2022

Assistant press secretary Vedant Patel left the White House on June 1 for a job at the State Department.

A thread – Today’s my last day at The @WhiteHouse. Coming here everyday to work on behalf of @POTUS has been an honor 1/4 — Vedant Patel (@VedantPatel46) June 1, 2022

Biden’s chief of staff for the White House press office also left in early June for a communications job at the Department of Energy.

It has been an honor to serve the @PressSec, @POTUS and the American people at the @WhiteHouse. I’m so grateful for my talented colleagues, and their partnership, friendship, and support. I look forward to continuing to serve at @ENERGY. Catch me at @FinneyAmanda2 — Amanda Finney (@FinneyAmanda46) June 3, 2022

Psaki left the White House on May 13, turning over the keys to her deputy Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I am just so grateful to have had Karine by my side for this over the last 15 months, and I just can’t wait to see her shine at the podium,” she said.