Joe Biden Stumbles Again While Boarding Air Force One

President Joe Biden stumbled as he boarded Air Force One on Wednesday, sparking another round of speculation about his health.

The president stumbled as he began ascending the stairs of the boarding ramp, catching himself before he fell.

Joe Biden slipped again 😂 pic.twitter.com/zaoVIxE0To — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) June 8, 2022

The president left for California this afternoon as he plans to tape an appearance with ABC comedian/activist Jimmy Kimmel before attending the Summit of the Americas.

Biden has been walking more stiffly since he first took office, a fact his personal physician noted in his latest report on the president’s physical health.

“The President’s gait appears to be perceptibly stiffer and less fluid than it has been in the past,” his physician said in a physical fitness memo to reporters in November.

In March 2021, Biden also fell three times as he tried to board the stairs of the Air Force One boarding ramp.