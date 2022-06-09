The Democrats National Committee (DNC) looked to monetize the partisan, anti-Trump January 6 Select Committee by sending out fundraising emails to supporters shortly after its “findings” started to air on primetime television Thursday night.

In an email sent Thursday night, at 8:21 p.m., the DNC asked in the subject line, “Are you watching tonight’s January 6 hearings?”

“Tonight, TV cameras will turn to Capitol Hill as the January 6 Select Committee begins its public hearings,” the email stated. “Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican allies organized a mob and incited a deadly insurrection to attempt to overturn a fair, free, and secure election.”

Democrats are already fundraising off their illegitimate committee hearing pic.twitter.com/o8LlAyMsjr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2022

The email recipients were asked, as they read the email, to “make a donation of $25” to the DNC “to help elect Democrats.”

“MAGA Republicans didn’t stop after January. Across the country, they have continued to undermine our democracy by promoting Trump’s Big Lie and making it harder to vote,” the email claimed.

The bottom of the email was signed, “Thank you,” from, “The Democrats.”

House Democrats used House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) appointed partisan committee comprised of six Democrats and two Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump to investigate the former president.

The committee, chaired by Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), used more than $8 million in taxpayer dollars for the yearlong investigation, as estimated by the House Administration Committee Republicans.

The Democrats appear to be using the primetime television spot as a last-ditch effort to make their case ahead of a brewing red tsunami in the upcoming November midterm elections, as Breitbart News noted in a LiveWire.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.