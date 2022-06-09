A partisan committee appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and comprised of six Democrats and two Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump is holding a show trial at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Members of the committee are Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Elaine Luria, (D-VA), Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

The Select Committee website stated:

The committee will present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, and provide the American people an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power. The committee will also preview additional hearings.

Media reports say the committee plans to hold six public hearings focused on trying to tie Trump, his family, associates, and supporters, to the Capitol attack.

CBS News reported on the hearing:

“We will be revealing new details showing that the violence on Jan. 6 was the result of a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, and indeed that President Donald Trump was at the center of that effort,” a select committee aide said. “We’ll remind people of what happened on that day. We’ll bring the American people back to the reality of that violence and remind them just how horrific it was.” The committee plans to unveil “a whole lot of new material,” including previously unseen documents, video and audio it has obtained. The hearing will feature both in-person witnesses as well as taped testimony from witnesses the committee interviewed during the investigation. These witnesses include Trump White House officials, senior Trump administration officials, Trump campaign officials and Trump family members.

The committee has scheduled two more public hearings for 10:00 a.m. June 13 and 10:00 a.m. June 15, EST.

