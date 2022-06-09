Wyoming Republican House candidate Harriet Hageman is the “overwhelming favorite” to oust establishment Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Fabrizio, Lee & Associates polling revealed this week.

Hageman leads Cheney among primary voters by 28 points. Hageman received 56 percent. Cheney only received 28 percent.

Hageman’s lead has only increased over time. In December, Hageman had only an 8-point lead over Cheney.

“Harriet Hageman is now the overwhelming favorite to remove Liz Cheney from Congress and give Wyomingites a real conservative voice in Congress who will represent them and their interests,” the pollster stated.

The poll found Hageman is viewed favorably by a 2-to-1 margin, while Cheney was overwhelmingly disliked. Hageman’s favorability has increased eight points over the last six months. Fifty-eight percent view Hageman in a favorable light. Only 29 percent do not.

Conversely, Cheney’s favorability rating has dropped from -40 percent to -47 percent. Seventy-three percent of respondents view Cheney unfavorably. Sixty-six percent view her “very unfavorably.”

The poll also asked respondents whom they would vote for in the August 16 primary. “A huge 71% majority say they will vote against her, including 66% who will definitely vote against Cheney no matter who she runs against,” the pollster wrote. “With only 26% say they will definitely or probably vote for Cheney, she has hit her ceiling on the ballot.”

“Furthermore, Hageman has successfully captured the bulk of these anti-Cheney voters by winning over undecideds and some Bouchard voters over the past six months, leaving little doubt as to who will win this race,” the poll’s literature added.

Previous polling has also shown Hageman leading Cheney. A Club for Growth poll in May found Hageman with a 30-point lead over Cheney.

A January straw poll revealed Hageman held a commanding lead over Cheney. The poll, conducted by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee via secret ballot, showed Hageman won 59 votes and Cheney six, a 53-point victory by Hageman.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.