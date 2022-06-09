Hillary Clinton: January 6 a ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ to Overturn Election

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton responded to the hearing on January 6 on Capitol Hill, calling it a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn an election.

“It’s pretty simple: We have a right to choose our own leaders. We can’t let anyone take that right away from us. The people involved in the criminal conspiracy to overturn the will of America’s voters—which culminated in the attempted coup of January 6—must be held accountable,” she said.

Hillary Clinton, of course, championed the Russian collusion hoax for four years in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 without any evidence, during which the Department of Justice and the FBI were weaponized to investigate Trump and his allies.

Unless it's Trump & then it's totally fine to weaponize the FBI & DOJ to falsely accuse him of Russian collusion in order to throw him – the duly elected president – out of office because you're bitter he defeated you… — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 10, 2022

Whether or not the Democrats’ constant chest-pounding over January 6 will bear any fruit for them in the mid-term election remains to be seen, but some Democrats in vulnerable districts have expressed skepticism behind closed doors, according to a recent report from Axios.

“I think they’re incredibly important, but I wouldn’t call them pivotal to the election,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) said of the hearings.

One anonymous Democrat in a swing district simply said “No” when asked if January 6 should be an election issue while hoping that the hearings would provide “a lot of powerful information” or a “holy sh*t” moment.

“I hope that the hearings and the report get to new people who maybe aren’t thinking about Jan. 6,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said.

Given President Joe Biden’s increasing unpopularity due to the rise of inflation, gasoline prices, and a litany of foreign policy blunders, Democrats desperately need an issue to distract voters to retain power come November this year. Thus far, their efforts have proved fruitless given that “Google trends data shows midterm voters have ‘very low interest’ in Jan. 6 compared to topics like jobs, taxes and gun policy,” noted Axios.