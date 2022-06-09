Hillary Clinton Promotes January 6 Committee Primetime Hearing

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton promoted the January 6 hearing Thursday amid media concerns that few will actually watch the primetime airing.

“Just one great reason to watch today’s January 6 hearing?” Hillary asked. “MAGA Republicans Desperately Don’t Want You to.”

Just one great reason to watch today's January 6 hearings? Trump and the MAGA Republicans desperately don't want you to. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2022

Clinton was not the only celebrity to promote the hearing. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, also promoted the hearing.

“I am SO ready for accountability for the violent insurrection against our government & the coup incited by Drumpf & his minions,” he said. “Will YOU be watching the @January6thCmte ?” he asked.

I am SO ready for accountability for the violent insurrection against our government & the coup incited by Drumpf & his minions. Will YOU be watching the @January6thCmte ? ὄ#MustSeeTV pic.twitter.com/za7V4ozXRm — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 9, 2022

The promotion of the hearing comes as many media outlets highly touted the event, which conveys a concern that the hearing will be mostly ignored amid 40-year-high inflation, record-breaking gas prices, and supply chain woes.

Politico questioned how successful the hearing will be. “Will the Democrats succeed? Will they go too far?” the publication asked before telling its readers that the hearing “deserve[s] our advance scrutiny for the new ground they appear to be breaking.”

USA Today praised establishment television outlets for airing the estimated 90-minute hearing but slammed Fox News for ignoring the partisan powwow. “Where can you watch the proceedings?” the outlet asked.

“Anywhere but on Fox News,” it answered. “CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC will carry the initial hearing, which begins at 8 p.m. EDT.”

On Thursday, Breitbart News reported an internal Capitol Police report that revealed extensive security failures on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) watch on January 6. Dated June 4, the report shows sweeping mistakes from the department, which include delayed mobilization of specialized civil disturbance units and the dismantling of an intelligence unit that tracked threats on social media.

An August poll revealed that 58 percent of voters believe the January 6 Committee is biased toward Democrats. Only 45 percent of Americans find Trump responsible for the protest, a decline of 7 points since January 2021, according to an NBC News poll.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.