The National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), the House GOP’s central election arm, added more vulnerable members to its list of members they are looking to unseat in the midterms — including the Democrat campaign chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY).

As the redistricting maps are starting to settle and the primary elections are underway, the NRCC released a new memo detailing the path it sees forward ahead of the 2022 midterms, including a target list that establishes the committee’s playing field post-redistricting.

The NRCC is targeting 75 Democrat-held or newly created seats ahead of the 2022 midterms after previously targeting 72 seats. The redistricting moved 12 competitive seats from being rated from Trump zero to ten percent to Trump 10 percent plus.

On the other hand, the Democrats’ number of competitive seats rated from Biden zero to ten percent remained the same with 28 seats. “The strengthening of Republican seats will allow us to put more resources into offensive opportunities,” an NRCC memo stated.

In total, there were 211 seats Trump won and 224 seats won by Biden before redistricting, and now, post-redistricting, there are 209 seats that would have been won by Trump and 226 seats that would have been won by Biden.

“No Democrat is safe in this environment,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer. “Voters are going to hold Democrats accountable for the record high gas prices and 40-year high inflation their failed policies have caused.”

A memo from the NRCC stated:

The political environment is downright toxic for Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and House Democrats. History shows the President’s party loses an average of 27 seats in the midterms, and that number jumps to 37 when the President’s approval rating is below 50. Joe Biden’s approval rating currently sits in the low forties because Democrat policies have led to 40-year high inflation, rising crime, and a crisis at the southern border. If Republicans continue to execute the plan laid out at the start of this cycle, we have an opportunity to deliver a lasting and historically significant majority.

With the new offensive list from the NRCC, they are adding taking off Rep. Ted Deutch’s (D-FL) district but adding DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney, Rep. Al Lawson (D-FL), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), and the open seat from retiring Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA).

Overall in 2020, the average result of the NRCC’s target districts is Biden +3.3 percent. Six Democrat incumbents are running for reelection sitting in Trump-won seats — Reps. Cindy Axne, Matt Cartwright, Jared Golden, Marcy Kaptur, Al Lawson, Tom O’Halleran.

The NRCC’s full target list is as follows:

NY-17: DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney

AZ-02: Tom O’Halleran

AZ-04: Greg Stanton

AZ-06: Open (Kirkpatrick)

CA-09: Josh Harder

CA-13: Open

CA-26: Julia Brownley

CA-47: Katie Porter

CA-49: Mike Levin

CO-07: Open (Perlmutter)

CO-08: Open

CT-02: Joe Courtney

CT-05: Jahana Hayes

FL-04: Al Lawson

FL-07: Open (Murphy)

FL-13: Open (Crist)

FL-15: Open

GA-02: Dan Bishop

GA-06: Open (McBath)

IA-03: Cindy Axne

IL-06: Casten Casten/Marie Newman

IL-08: Raja Krishnamoorthi

IL-11: Bill Foster

IL-14: Lauren Underwood

IL-17: Open (Bustos)

IN-01: Frank Mrvan

KS-03: Sharice Davids

MD-06: David Trone

ME-02: Jared Golden

MI-07: Elissa Slotkin

MI-08: Dan Kildee

MI-10: Open (Stevens)

MN-02: Angie Craig

MN-03: Dan Phillips

MT-01: Open

NC-01: Open (Butterfield)

NC-06: Kathy Manning

NC-13: Open

NC-14: Open

NH-01: Chris Pappas

NH-02: Annie Kuster

NJ-03: Andy Kim

NJ-05: Josh Gottheimer

NJ-07: Tom Malinowski

NM-01: Melanie Stansbury

NM-03: Leger Fernandez

NV-01: Dina Titus

NV-03: Susie Lee

NV-04: Steven Horsford

NY-03: Open (Suozzi)

NY-04: Open (Rice)

NY-18: Open (Maloney)

NY-19: Open (Delgado)

NY-20: Paul Tonko

OH-09: Marcy Kaptur

OH-13: Open (Ryan)

OR-04: Open (DeFazio)

OR-05: Open (Schrader)

OR-06: Open

PA-06: Chrissy Houlahan

PA-07: Susan Wild

PA-08: Matt Cartwright

PA-12: Open (Doyle)

PA-17: Open (Lamb)

RI-02: Open (Langevin)

TN-05: Open (Cooper)

TX-15: Open (Gonzalez)

TX-28: Henry Cuellar

TX-34: Open (Vela)

TX-38: Open

VA-02: Elaine Luria

VA-07: Abagial Spanberger

VA-10: Jennifer Wexton

WA-08: Kim Schrier

WI-03: Open (Kind)

After striving to win back the House in 2020, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

To win the majority requires a net gain of only five Republican seats in November, and a lot is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Losing either could mean the Democrats and President Joe Biden will have a more challenging time passing their partisan agenda items before the next presidential election.

