The National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), the House GOP’s central election arm, added more vulnerable members to its list of members they are looking to unseat in the midterms — including the Democrat campaign chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY).
As the redistricting maps are starting to settle and the primary elections are underway, the NRCC released a new memo detailing the path it sees forward ahead of the 2022 midterms, including a target list that establishes the committee’s playing field post-redistricting.
The NRCC is targeting 75 Democrat-held or newly created seats ahead of the 2022 midterms after previously targeting 72 seats. The redistricting moved 12 competitive seats from being rated from Trump zero to ten percent to Trump 10 percent plus.
On the other hand, the Democrats’ number of competitive seats rated from Biden zero to ten percent remained the same with 28 seats. “The strengthening of Republican seats will allow us to put more resources into offensive opportunities,” an NRCC memo stated.
In total, there were 211 seats Trump won and 224 seats won by Biden before redistricting, and now, post-redistricting, there are 209 seats that would have been won by Trump and 226 seats that would have been won by Biden.
“No Democrat is safe in this environment,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer. “Voters are going to hold Democrats accountable for the record high gas prices and 40-year high inflation their failed policies have caused.”
A memo from the NRCC stated:
The political environment is downright toxic for Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and House Democrats. History shows the President’s party loses an average of 27 seats in the midterms, and that number jumps to 37 when the President’s approval rating is below 50. Joe Biden’s approval rating currently sits in the low forties because Democrat policies have led to 40-year high inflation, rising crime, and a crisis at the southern border.
If Republicans continue to execute the plan laid out at the start of this cycle, we have an opportunity to deliver a lasting and historically significant majority.
With the new offensive list from the NRCC, they are adding taking off Rep. Ted Deutch’s (D-FL) district but adding DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney, Rep. Al Lawson (D-FL), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), and the open seat from retiring Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA).
Overall in 2020, the average result of the NRCC’s target districts is Biden +3.3 percent. Six Democrat incumbents are running for reelection sitting in Trump-won seats — Reps. Cindy Axne, Matt Cartwright, Jared Golden, Marcy Kaptur, Al Lawson, Tom O’Halleran.
The NRCC’s full target list is as follows:
- NY-17: DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney
- AZ-02: Tom O’Halleran
- AZ-04: Greg Stanton
- AZ-06: Open (Kirkpatrick)
- CA-09: Josh Harder
- CA-13: Open
- CA-26: Julia Brownley
- CA-47: Katie Porter
- CA-49: Mike Levin
- CO-07: Open (Perlmutter)
- CO-08: Open
- CT-02: Joe Courtney
- CT-05: Jahana Hayes
- FL-04: Al Lawson
- FL-07: Open (Murphy)
- FL-13: Open (Crist)
- FL-15: Open
- GA-02: Dan Bishop
- GA-06: Open (McBath)
- IA-03: Cindy Axne
- IL-06: Casten Casten/Marie Newman
- IL-08: Raja Krishnamoorthi
- IL-11: Bill Foster
- IL-14: Lauren Underwood
- IL-17: Open (Bustos)
- IN-01: Frank Mrvan
- KS-03: Sharice Davids
- MD-06: David Trone
- ME-02: Jared Golden
- MI-07: Elissa Slotkin
- MI-08: Dan Kildee
- MI-10: Open (Stevens)
- MN-02: Angie Craig
- MN-03: Dan Phillips
- MT-01: Open
- NC-01: Open (Butterfield)
- NC-06: Kathy Manning
- NC-13: Open
- NC-14: Open
- NH-01: Chris Pappas
- NH-02: Annie Kuster
- NJ-03: Andy Kim
- NJ-05: Josh Gottheimer
- NJ-07: Tom Malinowski
- NM-01: Melanie Stansbury
- NM-03: Leger Fernandez
- NV-01: Dina Titus
- NV-03: Susie Lee
- NV-04: Steven Horsford
- NY-03: Open (Suozzi)
- NY-04: Open (Rice)
- NY-18: Open (Maloney)
- NY-19: Open (Delgado)
- NY-20: Paul Tonko
- OH-09: Marcy Kaptur
- OH-13: Open (Ryan)
- OR-04: Open (DeFazio)
- OR-05: Open (Schrader)
- OR-06: Open
- PA-06: Chrissy Houlahan
- PA-07: Susan Wild
- PA-08: Matt Cartwright
- PA-12: Open (Doyle)
- PA-17: Open (Lamb)
- RI-02: Open (Langevin)
- TN-05: Open (Cooper)
- TX-15: Open (Gonzalez)
- TX-28: Henry Cuellar
- TX-34: Open (Vela)
- TX-38: Open
- VA-02: Elaine Luria
- VA-07: Abagial Spanberger
- VA-10: Jennifer Wexton
- WA-08: Kim Schrier
- WI-03: Open (Kind)
After striving to win back the House in 2020, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.
To win the majority requires a net gain of only five Republican seats in November, and a lot is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Losing either could mean the Democrats and President Joe Biden will have a more challenging time passing their partisan agenda items before the next presidential election.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
