Poll: Donald Trump Continues to Dominate the 2024 GOP Field

Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the 2024 Republican primary field, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released this week found.

“If the 2024 Republican presidential primary were being held today, for whom would you vote?” the survey asked.

Trump dominates the hypothetical 2024 GOP primary field, as a majority, 51 percent, said they would vote for him. No other candidate came close, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) coming in a distant second with 18 percent support. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third with 12 percent support, and no other candidate garnered double digit support:

2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 51%

DeSantis 18%

Pence 12%

Haley 4%

Romney 3%

Cruz 3%

Rubio 1%

T. Scott 1%

Pompeo 1%

Cheney 1%

Christie 1%

Hawley 0%

Cotton 0%

Noem 0%

Hogan 0%

R. Scott 0%@MorningConsult/@politico ~ 839 RV ~ 6/4-6/5https://t.co/RlhAyqzwTe — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) June 8, 2022

The survey, taken June 4-5, 2022, among 2,002 registered voters, has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

The results coincide with other recent polls showing Trump dominating as the clear leader of the party. A University of Massachusetts Amherst survey released last month showed 55 percent identifying Trump as their first choice candidate.

As Breitbart News reported:

Most, 55 percent, chose Trump as their first choice. That figure is unchanged from the 55 percent who said the same five months ago in December 2021. Another 20 percent chose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as their first choice, with no other candidate coming close. Despite Trump’s firm grip on first, DeSantis remains the top second choice among Republicans, as 34 percent chose him in that category. That represents a three percent drop from the 37 percent who chose him as their second place candidate in December 2021.

While Trump has yet to officially announce his intention to run in 2024, he has dropped several hints and continues to remain vocal on social media.