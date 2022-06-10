Half of American voters surveyed “strongly” disapprove of President Joe Biden, Rasmussen Reports’ Daily Presidential Tracking Poll released Friday showed.

According to the poll, 59 percent of likely U.S. voters now disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while 39 percent approve. However, overall, 50 percent say they “strongly” disapprove of Biden, while just 17 percent “strongly” approve, giving him a Presidential Approval Index rating — the difference between those who strongly approve and strongly disapprove — of -33 percent.

For further perspective, former President Donald Trump only experienced a Presidential Approval Index rating below -25 for one day throughout his four years in office. According to Rasmussen Reports, “Biden has spent about 30% of his term below -25,” and he has not even served half his term yet.

Further, the survey found that 64 percent of independent voters disapprove of Biden, up from 59 percent reported on May 31:

Disapproval of Biden among independent voters is now 64%. That's up from 59% on 5/31.https://t.co/yzezdNmCL7 Sponsored by @mirandadevine and LAPTOP FROM HELL, available here:https://t.co/UcRJpOew7E#bidenapproval pic.twitter.com/VanKIB8Ane — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 10, 2022

Biden’s current RealClearPolitics average is also underwater, at -15.5 percent. Most respondents, 54.9 percent, disapprove as gas prices continue to reach record levels day by day. Currently, 20 states are experiencing an average price of gas of $5.00 a gallon or higher, and there is no immediate end in sight as the administration is failing to take responsibility or offer solutions.

Not only that, but inflation soared to 8.6 percent in May — a 41-year high:

Inflation hit a four-decade high of 8.557 percent in March and moved down to 8.3 percent in April. Economists had expected inflation to tick down to 8.2 percent in May. This is the twelfth straight month of inflation above 5 percent. Excluding food and energy, prices were up six percent compared with a year ago, more than the 5.9 percent anticipated. On the month, prices rose 0.6 percent, matching last month’s gain and beating the expectation for a slowdown to 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Biden has been busying himself attending lavish fundraisers with fellow elites. He recently made time in his schedule for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he joked that Republicans who oppose his gun control proposals should go to jail.