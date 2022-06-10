Poll: Half ‘Strongly’ Disapprove of Joe Biden

President Joe Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Hannah Bleau

Half of American voters surveyed “strongly” disapprove of President Joe Biden, Rasmussen Reports’ Daily Presidential Tracking Poll released Friday showed.

According to the poll, 59 percent of likely U.S. voters now disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while 39 percent approve. However, overall, 50 percent say they “strongly” disapprove of Biden, while just 17 percent “strongly” approve, giving him a Presidential Approval Index rating — the difference between those who strongly approve and strongly disapprove —  of -33 percent. 

For further perspective, former President Donald Trump only experienced a Presidential Approval Index rating below -25 for one day throughout his four years in office. According to Rasmussen Reports, “Biden has spent about 30% of his term below -25,” and he has not even served half his term yet.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 11, 2019. - Trump on Wednesday announced his administration was considering a ban on flavored vaping products, amid a growing outbreak of severe lung disease in the US that has claimed at least six lives. "It's causing a lot of problems," the president told reporters at the White House, where he was accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and acting Food and Drug Administration head Norman Sharpless.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 11, 2019. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Further, the survey found that 64 percent of independent voters disapprove of Biden, up from 59 percent reported on May 31:

Biden’s current RealClearPolitics average is also underwater, at -15.5 percent. Most respondents, 54.9 percent, disapprove as gas prices continue to reach record levels day by day. Currently, 20 states are experiencing an average price of gas of $5.00 a gallon or higher, and there is no immediate end in sight as the administration is failing to take responsibility or offer solutions.

Not only that, but inflation soared to 8.6 percent in May — a 41-year high:

Inflation hit a four-decade high of 8.557 percent in March and moved down to 8.3 percent in April. Economists had expected inflation to tick down to 8.2 percent in May.

This is the twelfth straight month of inflation above 5 percent.

Excluding food and energy, prices were up six percent compared with a year ago, more than the 5.9 percent anticipated. On the month, prices rose 0.6 percent, matching last month’s gain and beating the expectation for a slowdown to 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Biden has been busying himself attending lavish fundraisers with fellow elites. He recently made time in his schedule for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he joked that Republicans who oppose his gun control proposals should go to jail.

