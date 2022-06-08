Joe Biden’s Approval Index Far Worse than Donald Trump’s

President Joe Biden’s approval index has spent about 30 percent of his term below -25, far worse than former President Donald Trump’s, according to Rasmussen Reports.

Throughout Trump’s four-year presidency, Trump’s approval index only spent one day below -25. Biden’s approval index has spent about 30 percent of his term below -25. Biden has only been in office for only just under 1.5 years.

The approval index is calculated by subtracting those who strongly approve of Biden’s job performance (20 percent) from those who strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance (48 percent). The equation equals a current -28 percent approval index for Joe Biden.

The polling comes as the establishment media has soured on Biden’s potential campaign for president in 2024. Biden reportedly promised former President Barack Obama he would run in 2024 because the president believes he is the only one who can defeat a potential Trump comeback campaign.

Trump has constantly polled better than Biden in potential 2024 matchup surveys. Multiple polls have consistently shown Trump trouncing Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head rematch.

“There are doubts he will follow through on his plans because of his age — Biden would be 81 in November 2024 — and because of the brutal political headwinds he and his party are now facing,” the Hill noted. “Biden’s approval ratings have sunk to the mid-30s in some polls.”

Biden’s chances of making good on his reported promise of returning to the campaign trail perhaps mirrors his job performance. Only 34 percent on Monday approved of Joe Biden’s job performance. Biden’s lowest approval rating was in April at 33 percent.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.