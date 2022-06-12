Senate Strikes Gun Control Deal, Chuck Schumer Wants Floor Vote Soon

The negotiations for bipartisan gun control ended with an agreement on Sunday, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is making clear he wants a floor vote as soon as possible.

Politico reports that Schumer has already said he will “put this bill on the floor as soon as possible.”

The Washington Post notes that the gun control agreement was signed by 20 Senators, ten of whom are Democrats, and ten of whom are Republicans.

The gun control deal creates a federal incentive program for states to adopt red flag laws and mandates that “federal criminal background checks for gun buyers under 21 would include a mandatory search of juvenile justice records.”

On May 26, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had tapped Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to work with Democrats to achieve bipartisan gun control.

Cornyn is one of the lead negotiators on the gun control agreement.

