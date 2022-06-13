Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters on Monday increased his GOP primary polling lead, soaring ten points since former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Masters, whose polling numbers increased ten points since April, now leads Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich by five points and businessman Jim Lamon by 11 points, according to Trafalgar Group polling on Monday.

Master was in third place in Trafalgar’s April poll but moved to the top of the primary poll after Trump’s endorsement on June 2.

“President Trump forever changed the game,” Masters campaign manager Amalia Halikias said in a press release. “If you want to win, you go straight to the people, you talk about the issues that matter, and you ignore the lying media. The proof is in the numbers: Blake has taken a commanding lead, he will be the Republican nominee, and he will beat Mark Kelly in November.”

Arizona Senate Republican Primary Poll +- Changes from Trafalgar's April Poll

Blake Masters 28.9% (+9.5)

Mark Brnovich 23.7% (-0.2)

Jim Lamon 17.2% (-7.6)

Michael McGuire 4.4% (-3.8)

Justin Olson 4% (+0.9)@trafalgar_group / June 7-9 / 1,077 LV pic.twitter.com/RZ0ivo1qjW — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 13, 2022

“Blake is Strong on Border Security, in particular, the disastrous Southern Border where people are pouring into the U.S. by the millions, and destroying our Country,” Trump said in his endorsement of Masters.

“Blake will turn that around quickly. Additionally, he will Cut Taxes and Regulations, be Tough on Crime, and Support our Military and our Vets. Blake will fight for our totally under-siege Second Amendment, and WIN!” Trump added.

Fabrizio, Lee, and Associate polling in May showed Masters also in the lead, but no boost from Trump’s endorsement was yet factored into the polling data. The May poll showed Masters leading the race by four points over Brnovich (22-18 percent).

Masters lead has only grown after Trump’s endorsement. Masters now leads by five points with 28 percent of those sampled, increasing the size of his support by six points.

The Arizona Republican Senate primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.