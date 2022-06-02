Donald Trump Endorses Blake Masters for U.S. Senate in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Thiel Capital Chief Operating Officer Blake Masters for U.S. Senate in Arizona on Thursday.

In a statement, Trump lauded Masters as a “great modern-day thinker” and “one of the most successful businessmen and investors in the Country.”

“Blake is Strong on Border Security, in particular, the disastrous Southern Border where people are pouring into the U.S. by the millions, and destroying our Country,” Trump continued. “Blake will turn that around quickly. Additionally, he will Cut Taxes and Regulations, be Tough on Crime, and Support our Military and our Vets. Blake will fight for our totally under-siege Second Amendment, and WIN!”

The former president also praised the venture capitalist for raising doubts regarding the outcome of the 2020 White House election.

“Arizona is a State where the 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and a very thorough audit proved it,” he stated. “Blake knows that the ‘Crime of the Century’ took place, he will expose it and also, never let it happen again.”

Masters issued a statement expressing appreciation for Trump’s endorsement, calling the former president a “great man and a visionary.”

“He saved this country from a Hillary Clinton regime and forever transformed American politics… and he’s not done yet. It’s incredible to have his endorsement — I wish everyone could know how this feels. Soon we will have a young, fearless, dynamic America First coalition in the U.S. Senate. And that is thanks to Donald Trump,” said Masters.

As Breitbart News recently reported:

Masters has taken a clear lead in Arizona’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, edging past Attorney General Mark Brnovich and businessman Jim Lamon, a new poll provided exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of its public release shows. The poll, conducted for the pro-Masters Super PAC Saving Arizona PAC, shows Masters with a four-point lead over both Brnovich and Lamon. Masters, at 22 percent, leads both Brnovich and Lamon — both of whom are at 18 percent — by more than the poll’s 3.46 percent margin of error. Another candidate, Mick McGuire, is down at seven percent and Justin Olson is at two percent, while 34 percent are undecided. The poll, conducted by the highly respected Fabrizio, Lee, and Associates, from May 17 to May 18, surveyed 800 likely voters ahead of the forthcoming August 2 primary.

The Arizona Republican Senate primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022.