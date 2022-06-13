Poll: Just 33 Percent Approve of Joe Biden, Tying Lowest Approval Rating

Just 33 percent of voters approve of President Joe Biden, while 56 percent disapprove, a Civiqs poll revealed Sunday.

The Civiqs poll ties Biden’s lowest-ever approval rating from Quinnipiac polling on June 8. Quinnipiac has marked Biden’s approval rating at 33 percent in June, April, and January.

Biden’s overall approval rating has been weighed down by independents, according to Civiqs. Only 21 percent of independents approved of Biden, while 66 percent disapproved.

QUINNIPIAC POLL: Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 33% as Americans are spending $460 extra a month. pic.twitter.com/pQCaJd9jnq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2022

Biden’s low approval among independents is hurting his approval rating in important swing states, where Democrats are looking to block Republicans from regaining the House in November.

According to Biden’s approval numbers, Democrats will have a tough time convincing voters the Democrat Party is not responsible for inflation, high prices, and the southern border invasion:

Texas: 27/61

Georgia: 29/58

Arizona: 30/60

Nevada: 32/57

Pennsylvania: 33/56

Michigan: 35/55

Wisconsin: 36/56

New Hampshire: 36/53

New Mexico: 36/52

New Jersey: 39/50

Since Democrats assumed control of all three branches of government, the nation has suffered from record-high gas prices, 40-year-high inflation, and a record-setting southern border invasion.

On Monday, gas prices reached a sixteenth consecutive record day high. The average price for gas is now $5.00 per gallon. On Friday, inflation reached a 41-year-high, as consumer prices rose 8.6 percent in May, exceeding expectations that inflation had peaked in March. In March, border officials apprehended 210,000 migrants crossing the southern border with Mexico, representing the greatest monthly number in 20 years.

Democrats are trailing Republicans on generic ballot polling, which discounts individual personalities and focuses on which party voters prefer. Republicans are leading by eight points (48-40 percent), according to a June Rasmussen Reports survey.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.