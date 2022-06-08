President Joe Biden’s approval rating among black individuals has sunk to 49 percent, falling 14 points since April, a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll found.

Only 24 percent of black voters strongly approved of Biden, down from 33 percent in April, a nine-point drop.

Twenty percent strongly approved of Biden in June, up nine points from April’s 11 percent.

Biden's Hispanic approval ratings plummets to 24% in new Quinnipiac University Poll Biden Job Approval: Hispanics

Approve 24%

In the 2020 election, Biden won 92 percent of the black vote. Back voters make up about 25 percent of the Democrats’ vote.

Biden’s job approval among black individuals in April of 2021 was 78 percent. April appears the be the first time Quinnipiac separated the black vote in polling data.

Overall, only 33 percent of respondents approved of Joe Biden’s job performance. Biden has maintained his 33 percent approval rating since January.

The polling comes as national crises have impacted the American people, and specifically the black community. The southern border invasion has impacted wages for low-wage, inner-city workers. Inflation has spiked to a 40-year-high, impacting those living paycheck to paycheck. American energy prices have also increased the price of utilities within the home.

Crime has also impacted the nation’s largest cities. In Washington, DC, for example, total crime in 2021 increased three percent. Homicides in the city increased by 14 percent. In Chicago, citywide crime also increased from May 2020 to May 2021. Shooting incidents have increased by 15 percent over four years, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The poll surveyed 1,413 voters from June 3-6 with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

