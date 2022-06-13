Gas Prices Reach Record High for 16th Consecutive Day

Gas prices continued to climb on Monday, reaching a record high for the sixteenth consecutive day, AAA data shows.

Gas prices have risen about $0.15 since last week and more than $0.55 in one month. Monday’s record-breaking price reached $5.014.

Prices have been soaring since former President Donald Trump left office, more than doubling since January 20. Trump warned gas prices would spike under President Joe Biden’s war on American energy. “If Biden got in, you’d be paying $7, $8, $9. Then they’d say ‘get rid of your car!’” he said in 2020.

Biden’s war on American energy includes driving up private and public financing costs of oil drilling, halting drilling on public lands, and canceling the

Biden has blamed the price hike on the Ukrainian war, but gas prices had already reached historic levels before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Fifty-three percent of voters believe Biden is allowing gas prices to soar to force Americans to use less fossil fuel, a Trafalgar Group poll found last week.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), Americans will pay $450 more for gas in 2022 than they did last year on an inflation-adjusted basis.

