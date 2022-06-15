Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has a narrow lead over Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to a poll released one day after his victory in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

Lombardo earned 48 percent of Nevada voters’ support, compared to Sisolak’s 47 percent. The Club for Growth poll is the first released after Lombardo secured the Republican nomination for governor in the state’s primary on Tuesday.

With the help of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Lombardo easily secured victory on Tuesday night by a margin of nearly 20,000 votes.

“As Governor, Joe will fiercely Protect our under-siege Second Amendment, Oppose Sanctuary Cities, Support our Law Enforcement, Veto any Liberal Tax Increase, Protect Life, and Secure our Elections. Joe Lombardo is the leader Nevada needs, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor,” Trump said in his endorsement.

The poll also found that President Joe Biden’s unpopularity could harm Sisolak in the November election.

As the Nevada Independent reported:

The Club for Growth’s poll also highlighted a significant hurdle that Sisolak faces in the general election: President Joe Biden’s lack of popularity in Nevada. The poll found that only 39 percent of respondents viewed him as very favorable or somewhat favorable, while 55 percent see Biden as very unfavorable or somewhat unfavorable.

Although Lombardo is ahead of Sisolak, his lead is well within the poll’s 4.4 percent margin of error.