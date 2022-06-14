Sheriff Joe Lombardo scored a relatively easy victory in the Nevada governor’s race Republican primary Tuesday night.

With 37 percent reporting, Lombardo’s victory can only be classified as a blowout, earning 48 percent of the vote while his closest opponent, Joey Gilbert, earned just 19 percent. Former Sen. Dean Heller, who was ousted from his seat by Democrat Jacky Rosen in 2018, currently stands in fourth place with just four percent of the vote.

With 37% reporting in the GOP primary for #NVgov, it's Joe Lombardo 48%, Joey Gilbert 19%, John Lee 13%. Dean Heller has only 9%, ouch. — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) June 15, 2022

BREAKING: Trump-endorsed Joe Lombardo wins Republican nomination for governor in Nevada primary election: @DecisionDeskHQ pic.twitter.com/t14WYZsS90 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 15, 2022

RACE CALL: The Indy is calling the Republican governor's primary for Joe Lombardo. pic.twitter.com/sjE9SLEqpu — Nevada Independent (@TheNVIndy) June 15, 2022

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Lombardo this April, hailing him for his past military service and his devotion to populist issues.

“Sheriff Joe Lombardo is running for Governor of the Great State of Nevada. A U.S. Army and Nevada National Guard veteran, Joe joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1988 and has bravely served and protected the people of Nevada for the past 34 years,” Trump wrote.

“As Governor, Joe will fiercely Protect our under-siege Second Amendment, Oppose Sanctuary Cities, Support our Law Enforcement, Veto any Liberal Tax Increase, Protect Life, and Secure our Elections. Joe Lombardo is the leader Nevada needs, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor!” he added.

Trump chose Lombardo over former Dean Heller, blaming his 2018 loss on Heller’s initial opposition to Trump’s candidacy in 2016.

“What happened with Dean Heller is, I tried for him, but my base did not believe him,” Trump said. “They wouldn’t go for him because Dean Heller was really hostile in my race.”