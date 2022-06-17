In an ad first shared with Breitbart News, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) released a video highlighting the Bureau of Labor Statistics’s (BLS) May data showing states with Republican-led legislatures are leading the economic recovery despite President’s Joe Biden failures.

The RSLC’s video talked about the Republican states leaving their Democrat counterparts — who have mimicked Biden’s “disastrous” economic policies — when it comes to lowering their unemployment rates.

BLS’s May state economic data shows that eight of ten states with the lowest unemployment rates have Republican-led legislatures. The are also 18 state with Republican-led legislatures that hit record low unemployment rates in 2022.

At the same time, the data showed that seven out of ten states with the highest unemployment rates have Democrat-led legislatures.

“State Republicans’ rejection of President Biden’s reckless tax-and-spend agenda shielded their constituents from the worst of Bidenflation, and the conservative policies they implemented have Republican-led states better positioned to weather the national recession Biden is thrusting on the American people,” RSLC Communications Director Andrew Romeo told Breitbart News.

Romeo added, “It is a shame that state Democrats are too wedded to their socialist agenda to reverse course and begin following Republicans’ lead by lowering costs and expanding economic opportunity.”

Interestingly enough, the ten states with the highest increase in personal income from 2020 to 2021 are led by Republicans. Also, the 15 states with the cheapest gas prices happen to be led by Republicans.

Additionally, since Biden has taken office, 19 Republican-led states have cut taxes, as more state legislatures across the country have similar legislation on the way.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.