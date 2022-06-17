Hawaii teacher Alden Bunag was arrested for having sex with a 13-year-old former student and sharing the pictures and video with a Pennsylvania teacher, according to federal prosecutors.

Bunag’s first court appearance was on Thursday, and he will remain in custody until his next hearing, according to local Honolulu news.

Bunag and the Philadelphia-based teacher sent each other more than 3,300 messages, including hundreds of video and image files. The Philadelphia teacher was arrested last year in October.

As KHON2 reported:

The documents added that “Bunag claimed to have sex with (the boy) at the school during lunch breaks… Described (the boy) as a former student and knew that he was a minor at the time.” Records said, “he also admitted to distributing the video recording of his sexual contact… admitted to distributing child pornography involving other minor victims.”

Bunag is a self-described “socialist” teacher “fighting for a better society for [his] students to graduate into,” according to a Twitter profile that bears his name.

A screenshot from Bunag’s Twitter account reportedly showed him accusing conservatives of wanting to show children porn.

“You’re fu**ing acting like we want to show kids porn or something, but something I’ve learned through the years is that whenever right-wingers accuse others of something, it’s DEFINITELY because they’re projecting,” the screenshot read.

The tweet appears to have been deleted since being posted by the Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account.

Bunag is a first-time offender with no criminal history, which is typical of child pornography suspects, according to former Hawaii attorney general Doug Chin.

“Oftentimes, they have no other contact with a law enforcement system and that shock actually results in a pretty quick confession, which appears to be what happened here,” Chin said.