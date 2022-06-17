Two Dead After Suspect Opens Fire at Church Potluck

Two people were killed Thursday night after a suspect opened fire during a potluck dinner at the Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church near Birmingham, Alabama.

The Associated Press reports that two people were killed as a result of the shooting. At least one other person was injured.

The New York Times notes a suspect was taken into custody but his identify was not released.

Vestavia Hills Police Department’s Capt. Shane Ware indicated the gunman opened fire during a “Boomers Potluck Dinner.”

Ware said, “A lone suspect entered a small group church meeting and began shooting.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) responded to news of the incident, saying, “This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere.”

