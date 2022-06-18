Exclusive — GOP Alabama Senate Candidate Katie Britt: ‘Career Politicians in D.C. Just Don’t Get It’

Trump-endorsed Alabama Senate Republican candidate Katie Britt (R) said career politicians “just don’t get it anymore,” laying out her priorities — including her endorsement of Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) RAISE Act, which would reduce legal immigration — telling Breitbart News Saturday that she would pursue policies that prioritize the American worker.

Britt, the former Business Council of Alabama president and CEO who will face off against Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in Tuesday’s runoff, emphasized the importance of the primaries, making it clear that people are ready for new blood.

“Primaries matter and it is time for new blood, fresh blood. The people of Alabama want someone that’s going to go to D.C. and shake things up — someone that’s going to fight for our values and fight for our people. It has never been more clear that the Republican party has shifted,” she said, declaring that it is “no longer the party of big business.”

“We are the party of hard-working Americans, and that is exactly how we’ve run this campaign,” she said, emphasizing the need to secure the border and put the needs of the American people first.

“I think these career politicians in D.C. just don’t get it anymore,” Britt said. “They’ve been there too long, and they don’t understand what hard-working people are going through. People cannot afford gas. We must become not only energy independent but energy dominant.”

Britt discussed a range of issues, including her refusal to support a handout to the establishment media via the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which would create an antitrust exemption allowing big media companies to “collectively bargain with Big Tech companies,” as host Matt Boyle explained.

“I would definitely be a no vote on this,” Britt said, referring to Big Tech as the “third arm of the Democratic Party.”

Britt also discussed her support of Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) RAISE Act, which, in part, calls for a reduction in legal immigration. She also said it is crucial to finish building the wall and reestablish former President Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy.

“I mean, we just saw that they have caught 50 wanted terrorists off the terrorism watch list at the border just since October,” she said.

“You and I both know, you go back to Trump’s last year, they only caught three. And that is because we have created a hotbed of terrorism there in Afghanistan thanks to the failed leadership of the Biden administration, and now we have an open border. And so we have to seal and secure our border first and foremost, but second, create an environment where we can drive up American wages instead of down. [That] has got to be a priority for our leaders,” Britt said, noting that the RAISE Act would also help the American worker.

“We gotta end the chain migration system, you know, create an actual merit-based immigration system. You know, we’ve seen that both in Canada and Australia and other places,” Britt said. “And we’ve got to find a way to increase wages so that people can provide for their families and have a pathway to success.”

Finally, Britt said it is crucial to hold China accountable on a range of issues — from stealing intellectual property to the origins of the Chinese coronavirus. Not doing so is also undermining the American worker, she said.

“I have said consistently, if we had real leadership, you know, after the whole pandemic, somebody would have taken a step back and said, ‘Okay, let’s start — let’s start securing our supply chain,'” she said. “Let’s start onshoring American jobs, these manufacturing jobs.”

Ultimately, Britt said she is excited to be among those championing the America First agenda and has high hopes for her runoff on Tuesday, as well as the general election in November.

“The GOP is no longer this party of big business. We are truly the party of hard-working Americans and you are seeing that first hand, and what I’m excited about to your point, you can’t ever get anything done alone. You know you’ve got to build out that coalition and to see so many like-minded individuals being able to come to the Senate, and hopefully we can win these races in November,” Britt said. “We can change not only the face of the Senate but the country we know and love, preserving our values and fighting for our people.”