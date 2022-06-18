Poll: Mike Lee Smashes Never Trumper Evan McMullin by Double Digits

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) leads Never Trumper and Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin by double digits, smashing establishment media narratives that this Senate race is closer than it appears, according to an internal Lee campaign poll.

Breitbart News obtained an internal Lee campaign poll that found that Lee leads by 19 points over McMullin, or 52 to 33 percent, with 10 percent of voters remaining undecided. The survey also found that Lee also leads amongst Republicans with 70 percent and is tied with McMullin on independent-leaning voters with 44 percent. McMullin only leads with Democrat voters with 60 percent, as compared to Lee’s two percent support among Democrats.

The poll from the Lee campaign squashes a media narrative coming from the Deseret News, which ran a poll from the media outlet and the Hinckley Institute of Politics. The survey found that Lee led McMullin by only four percent or 41 to 37 percent.

Dan Jones & Associated conducted the survey of 810 registered voters in Utah from May 24 to June 4, and has a margin of error of 3.46 percent.

The Lee campaign poll conducted by WPA Intelligence surveyed likely voters, rather than registered voters like the Deseret News poll, suggesting that the WPA Intelligence might better reflect Utah’s enthusiasm for Lee over McMullin.

McMullin spokeswoman Kelsey Koenen Witt took the Deseret News poll to show that the Senate could be up for grabs.

“He’s divisive and polarizing. Time and time again, he’s embarrassed our state and failed to deliver. Utahns can do better,” Koenen Witt claimed. “We’re working hard to bring voters together to find solutions and we’ll continue to build this coalition until Election Day and beyond.”

Matt Lusty, a Lee campaign spokesman, disputed the McMullin narrative, saying their internal polls show Lee with a strong lead over McMullin.

“As McMullin tries to appease the Democrats on Roe v. Wade, create new restrictions on the Second Amendment, and otherwise show support for Joe Biden’s agenda, Republicans and independents will see through his rhetoric of trying to be all things to all people,” Lusty explained.

McMullin’s support among Democrats, as shown by the Lee/WPA Intelligence poll, should not serve as a surprise, considering that McMullin has said he would vote against pro-life legislation if he were elected to the Senate.

McMullin has claimed overturning Roe would lead to “extreme” pro-life laws across the country that might “target women.”

In contrast to McMullin, Lee called the potential ruling to overturn Roe a “masterfully written” decision.

WPA Intelligence was conducted on behalf of the Lee campaign, surveying 552 Republican primary voters, 300 likely voters, and had a margin of error of 4.4 percent. The survey was conducted between June 14 and 16.