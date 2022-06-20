Armed Citizen Defends Girlfriend, Himself by Shooting Armed Robber

An armed citizen defended his girlfriend and himself by shooting an alleged armed robber during an attempted robbery last week in Austin, Texas.

FOX News reports that the robbery suspect, 17-year-old Jaylyn Reed, was “released from juvenile detention on May 27 with an ankle monitor.”

Reed allegedly cut off the ankle monitor, then went on a robbery spree.

Austin PD indicates Reed’s alleged run-in with the armed citizen was caught on surveillance video.

Police noted that the video shows Reed exit a vehicle in which others were sitting, after which he “approached a black male victim and a black female victim.”

Reed then allegedly pulled a gun and robbed the male of a backpack.

Police observed, “Reed moved toward the getaway car while pointing his handgun at the female victim. The male victim pulled out his firearm and fired several shots at Reed and those in the Chevy Malibu in self-defense.”

FOX 7 Austin observed that Reed was shot in the leg when the armed citizen opened fire.

Police later found Reed and three others in the getaway car; all four were subsequently arrested.

