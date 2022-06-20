Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Head-to-Head Matchup

Former President Trump leads President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the candidates for the Presidential Election on November 5, 2024 are as follows, for whom will you vote?” It gave respondents the choice between Biden, Trump, or a variety of generic “others.”

Trump ultimately edges out Biden by three percentage points — 41 percent to Biden’s 38 percent. Overall, 13 percent remain undecided.

“Large majorities of 2020 Donald Trump voters (84%, -4) and Joe Biden voters (81%, +6) maintain that they would again vote for those respective candidates,” the survey found.

2024 Presidential Election Hypothetical Voting Intention (15 June): Donald Trump: 41% (-1)

Joe Biden: 38% (–)

Don't know: 13% (+1) Changes +/- 29 Mayhttps://t.co/TQ8fZvGjrP pic.twitter.com/ODCtm3ZNKE — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) June 17, 2022

While a majority of Democrats say they would vote for Biden and a majority of Republicans say they would vote for Trump, Trump enjoys more support from his base — 82 percent compared to Biden’s 75 percent.

Trump also edges out Biden among independent voters, as 34 percent say they would vote for Trump and 32 percent say the same for Biden. Notably, 20 percent of independent voters remain undecided.

Trump performs even better when matched against Vice President Kamala Harris, besting her with 43 percent to her 37 percent. However, Harris performs better among independents, as 34 percent support her compared to 33 percent for Trump. However, 18 percent remain undecided.

The survey was taken June 15, 2022, among 1,500 eligible U.S. voters.



While Trump has not officially made a decision yet, all signs point to yes. He has teased running again on several occasions since leaving office and recently told the New Yorker he is “very close to making a decision.”

Meanwhile, Biden grapples with rampant inflation, record-high gas prices, and continuing questions about his mental and physical fitness — the latter of which recently made national news, as Biden fell off his bike during a ride in Rehoboth, Delaware, over the weekend.

Nikki Schwab / Daily Mail