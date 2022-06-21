The language of the Senate gun control deal was revealed on Tuesday and it expands background checks for persons 18-20 years of age by changing the review period for their background check from a set period of three business days to a possible ten business days.

The bill says that if a Federal Firearms License holder (FFL) contacts the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) for a background check on a person under the age of 21, “the criminal history repository or juvenile justice information system…of the state in which the person resides” is to be contacted.

Moreover, “the appropriate State custodian mental health adjudication records in the State in which the person resides” is to be contacted.

Also, “a local law enforcement agency of the jurisdiction in which the person resides” is to be contacted, for purposes of “determining whether the person has a possibly disqualifying juvenile record under subsection.”

While all these numerous points for data are being contacted, the new Senate gun control bill allows the FBI background check’s review period to be expanded from the current three business days to “no,,.more than 10 business days, after the [FFL] contacts the system.”

This means a background check that begins with an FFL contacting NICS on a Monday could last all five business days of that week, plus Saturday and Sunday, then the five business days of the following week, a minimum of 12 days total.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News