A pair of brutal ads have hit television airwaves in Arizona exposing the Chinese business ties of businessman Jim Lamon, who is running for U.S. Senate in the GOP primary against former President Donald Trump’s pick Blake Masters.

The first, from a group called Crypto Freedom PAC, hammers Lamon for “managing a group propped up by Obama’s green energy loans” then founding a “new business partnering with Chinese-controlled solar companies.”

Lamon’s “profits,” the ad says, were “powered by a Communist red sun.”

“Among Lamon’s connections? A missile manufacturer for the red army sanctioned by Trump, a patriot protecting America from the profiteers who betray it like Jim Lamon,” the ad narrator continues.

The buy on this ad, sources familiar with it told Breitbart News, is about $800,000 worth of television spending.

The second ad, from the pro-Masters Super PAC, called Saving Arizona PAC, has a gong that is hit every few seconds and a narrator who says Lamon is “China’s candidate.”

“Lamon’s company imports its supplies from China,” the narrator says. “He helped build nuclear power plants for the Chinese government, associated with forced slave labor, and is using the money he made in China to run for office in Arizona. Jim Lamon, he would be China’s man in the Senate not ours.”

The second ad is airing in Arizona with a mid-six-figure buy behind it, sources familiar told Breitbart News.

Lamon had a meltdown when Trump endorsed Masters over him, and now that his deep business ties in China are coming out, Masters keeps surging in the polls — the latest polling in the race has Masters with a clear lead over the rest of the field. The meltdown from Lamon was so bad that former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell withdrew his support for Lamon afterward, a huge loss for Lamon’s campaign.

Expect more and more to keep coming out on Lamon’s ties to China.

The winner of the upcoming Aug. 2 primary will face off against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in November’s midterm election in Arizona.