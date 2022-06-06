Establishment candidate for U.S. Senate Jim Lamon is melting down after former President Donald Trump endorsed his opponent Blake Masters against him in the Arizona GOP primary last week.

First, in a statement berating the former president for the endorsement and claiming he would win anyway, Lamon said he is “especially disappointed” in Trump for endorsing the rising GOP star over him.

My statement on President Trump’s endorsement: pic.twitter.com/abjDitwCS5 — Jim Lamon (@jim_lamon) June 2, 2022

Then, after that several paragraphs long statement, Lamon released the first of two attack ads against Masters—falsely claiming that Masters is “antisemitic”:

The ad drew a quick rebuke from across the GOP spectrum, with Masters himself releasing a video comparing Lamon’s actions to tactics employed by leftists and establishment media outfits:

Desperate opponents like Jim Lamon are resorting to journalist tactics! Do you really want to vote for someone for U.S. Senate who will stoop this low? https://t.co/u65isUHX89 pic.twitter.com/bPw9XKnKnW — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 3, 2022

Others, like Donald Trump Jr. and other top allies of the former president, rushed in to rip Lamon and defend Masters as well:

So disappointing to watch a supposed Republican desperately echo the dishonest smears of the leftwing media to try to tear down @bgmasters. Borrowing a page from the corrupt Democrat playbook to lie about a fellow Republican won't save your campaign, @jim_lamon…Shameful! https://t.co/NwoSYPncON — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 6, 2022

As a Jewish American who lost family members in the Holocaust, I’m disgusted by @jim_lamon. His lie only minimizes very real anti-Semitism being spewed by some Democrats on the floor of Congress. A “Republican” like this is unfit to be a U.S. Senator. Take the ad down, Jim. https://t.co/8uINpj3SOM — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) June 5, 2022

This @jim_lamon ad is straight out of the dems’ playbook. Lamon is a snake who can’t be trusted and that’s just one of the many reasons that DJT didn’t endorse him (apparently his breath stank like a dead rat when he met DJT — that didn’t help either). #AZSen https://t.co/We2uNXpDtQ — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 6, 2022

Then, after the backlash against that first attack ad, instead of accepting that he made a mistake and that Trump had made his selection in Arizona, Lamon tripled down with yet another attack ad bashing Masters for having the support of Peter Thiel:

While Blake Masters is busy trying to downplay the controversial statements he’s written, said, or shared, I thought it would be a good time to release this new TV ad. He has a lot of explaining to do. View it here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jps27Dt48a — Jim Lamon (@jim_lamon) June 6, 2022

Thiel, it is worth noting, while a former Facebook board member, has been one of the most strident America First donors in the country, whose support was also critical for J.D. Vance in Ohio. Vance, with Trump’s endorsement and Thiel’s support, defeated a similarly crowded field to become the GOP nominee for Senate in Ohio and ran a campaign much like the one that Masters is currently running in Arizona – focused on reducing immigration and questioning U.S. intervention in conflicts worldwide.

While these anti-Masters ads are not accurate, one attack ad running in Arizona – against Lamon – does appear to be accurate:

Just call @jimlamon China Jim. He made a lot of money doing business with the ChiComs and opposed Trump's get tough on China policies. So he opposed Trump, is pro-China and sold out American workers. pic.twitter.com/VBVzPLObiD — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) June 3, 2022

The ad, paid for by the pro-Masters super PAC Saving Arizona PAC, details Lamon’s business ties with the Chinese Communist Party. Much more about this is expected to come out in the coming days and weeks ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

The winner of that primary will face incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in November’s general election, and this seat could determine majority control of the U.S. Senate. The chamber is currently split 50-50, so the Democrats, who hold the White House, have the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris cuts the ties. Republicans need to flip a net one seat back in their direction to retake control of the upper chamber of Congress.