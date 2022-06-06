Establishment Jim Lamon Melts Down in Arizona after Trump Endorses Blake Masters Against Him

Jim Lamon speaking with supporters at a "Stand for Freedom" rally at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, on July 5, 2021 (Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network/Flickr)
Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network/Flickr
Matthew Boyle
Washington, DC

Establishment candidate for U.S. Senate Jim Lamon is melting down after former President Donald Trump endorsed his opponent Blake Masters against him in the Arizona GOP primary last week.

First, in a statement berating the former president for the endorsement and claiming he would win anyway, Lamon said he is “especially disappointed” in Trump for endorsing the rising GOP star over him.

Then, after that several paragraphs long statement, Lamon released the first of two attack ads against Masters—falsely claiming that Masters is “antisemitic”:

The ad drew a quick rebuke from across the GOP spectrum, with Masters himself releasing a video comparing Lamon’s actions to tactics employed by leftists and establishment media outfits:

Others, like Donald Trump Jr. and other top allies of the former president, rushed in to rip Lamon and defend Masters as well:

Then, after the backlash against that first attack ad, instead of accepting that he made a mistake and that Trump had made his selection in Arizona, Lamon tripled down with yet another attack ad bashing Masters for having the support of Peter Thiel:

Thiel, it is worth noting, while a former Facebook board member, has been one of the most strident America First donors in the country, whose support was also critical for J.D. Vance in Ohio. Vance, with Trump’s endorsement and Thiel’s support, defeated a similarly crowded field to become the GOP nominee for Senate in Ohio and ran a campaign much like the one that Masters is currently running in Arizona – focused on reducing immigration and questioning U.S. intervention in conflicts worldwide.

While these anti-Masters ads are not accurate, one attack ad running in Arizona – against Lamon – does appear to be accurate:

The ad, paid for by the pro-Masters super PAC Saving Arizona PAC, details Lamon’s business ties with the Chinese Communist Party. Much more about this is expected to come out in the coming days and weeks ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

The winner of that primary will face incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in November’s general election, and this seat could determine majority control of the U.S. Senate. The chamber is currently split 50-50, so the Democrats, who hold the White House, have the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris cuts the ties. Republicans need to flip a net one seat back in their direction to retake control of the upper chamber of Congress.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.