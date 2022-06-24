The Republican leadership in the House of Representatives released a joint statement celebrating the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after issuing its final decision on the Dobbs case, determining that the “historic ruling” would “save countless innocent lives.”



“Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. We applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives,” House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in a joint statement.

Their statement comes after the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after issuing its final ruling on the Dobbs case. The court ruling determined that the right to abortion is not included in the Constitution. Therefore, regulations on abortion should be left up to the states — not the federal government.

“The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states,” the Republican leadership added. “In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures.”

The three Republicans added that members of Congress as the “people’s representatives” should “defend the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every American – born and unborn.”

“As we celebrate today’s decision, we recognize the decades of advocacy from the pro-life movement and we acknowledge much work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us,” they concluded.

In response to the ruling from the other side of the aisle House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that this will be the number one issue going into the midterm election and that “reproductive freedom is on the ballot.”

Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

“It’s all on the ballot in the November.” — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) June 24, 2022

The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.