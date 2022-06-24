The Supreme Court has “mandated forced pregnancy” for every “pregnant person” after caving to the “extreme right-wing” pro-life agenda, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said on Friday in reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, returning the decision to the states.

“Today, a decades-long project of the extreme right-wing has come to fruition: the Supreme Court has overturned the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade,” Jayapal began, identifying herself as “one of the one in four women in this country who has had an abortion.”

“I am outraged at what this will mean for those who need abortion care—particularly those who will be most harmed by this decision: Black and Brown women and those who can’t afford to travel for care,” she said, asserting that the Supreme Court has “now mandated forced pregnancy, taking away an intensely personal freedom for pregnant people to make decisions about our own bodies with a doctor or loved one.”

“Every woman, every family, every pregnant person should fear what this means for their futures,” she continued, using woke terminology instead of using the scientifically accurate phrase “pregnant women.”

“As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I am furious that right-wing extremists and Republican Senators have warped the Supreme Court into a partisan political body that does not respect decades of precedent or the fundamental freedoms of millions of Americans,” she continued, noting how furious she is that the justices who helped make this decision a reality were appointed by “two presidents who lost the popular vote.”

“This Court is out of touch with the people and increasingly suffers a legitimacy crisis,” she continued:

Her rant follows the Court’s 5-4 decision overturning Roe after determining that the right to abortion is not in the Constitution. Therefore, the decision now rests with each individual state.