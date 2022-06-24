Watch: Joe Biden Reacts to Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Friday in reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the idea there is a constitutional right to an abortion in the United States.

The president offered his reaction to the news almost two hours after it was announced.

The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday with a vote of 5-4, stating that Americans did not have a Constitutional right to abort their children.

“Abortion presents a profound moral question,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion released by the court. “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion.”