Most New Hampshire residents do not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, a University of New Hampshire/Granite State Poll released this week revealed.

Overall, the survey found that 65 percent do not want Biden to run again in 2024. Of those, 52 percent “definitely” do not want him to run. This reflects a 12-point increase from the 53 percent who said the same nearly a year ago, in July 2021.

Currently, 29 percent say they want Biden to run, but of those, only 9 percent “definitely” want him to run. Again, that reflects an eight-point drop from the 37 percent who expressed support for Biden running for reelection in July 2021.

Further, the survey found that the number of Granite State Democrats wanting Biden to run has dropped, plummeting from 74 percent in July 2021 to 54 percent in June 2022. Just ten percent of Republicans and nine percent of independents want to see Biden run again in 2024. Coinciding with that is the fact that Biden remains widely unpopular in the state he won in 2020, as 56 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him, compared to 26 who view him favorably.

The survey was taken June 16 and 20, 2022, among 944 Granite State Panel members and has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error.

Biden secured a victory in New Hampshire in 2020, besting former President Donald Trump 52.9 percent to 45.5 percent. However, it appears voters are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the dire state of economic affairs under Biden’s leadership, with inflation reaching a 41-decade high and gas prices breaking a national average last week after surpassing $5.00 per gallon.

Biden, however, plans to run again in 2024, reportedly telling former President Barack Obama that he will do so to defeat Trump, who recently said he is “very close to making a decision” about his own political future.

A source familiar with Biden’s supposed conversation with Obama said the president believes he is “the only one who can beat Trump.”