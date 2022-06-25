Fifty percent of voters believe it is “likely” Vice President Kamala Harris will become the president before President Joe Biden ends his four-year term, a McLaughlin & Associates poll released Friday showed.

The poll asked respondents, “Joe Biden was 78-years old when he was sworn in and will be 82 at the end of his term. How likely is it that Vice-President Kamala Harris will be president before the end of Joe Biden’s 4-Year term?”

Fifty percent said those chances are likely, while 40 percent said it was unlikely. Ten percent refused to answer.

The poll additionally revealed that Harris would only win five percent of the vote if the 2024 election was held today. The poll placed her in four place overall, while Biden claimed 23 percent of the vote. If Biden did not run for reelection, that number increased to 13 percent but remained behind Michelle Obama by 6 points.

The poll also asked respondents if Biden should take a cognitive test. Fifty-eight percent of voters said Biden should take and reveal a cognitive health test to the American public, while 30 percent said no. Eighteen percent refused to answer.

Voters’ skepticism of Biden’s health comes after President Joe Biden revealed to the press he takes directives on notecards on how to act as commander in chief.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to the participants,” a note card instructed Biden on Thursday. “YOU take YOUR seat.”

According to a Harris poll in April, a majority of voters believed Biden is unfit to be president and doubt his mental ability. Sixty-two percent said he is not fit to be president because he is too old. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they had “doubts” about his mental ability.

The McLaughlin poll sampled 1,000 voters from June 17-22. No margin of error was provided.

