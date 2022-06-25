Nolte: Pro-Abortion Democrats Riot in Democrat-Run Cities LOL

David McNew/Getty Images
John Nolte

Now that the moral and legal atrocity known as Roe v. Wade has been overturned, Democrats are entertaining the rest of us by rioting in Democrat-run cities.

Gee, who would have thought that the same people who want to kill innocent babies just because would become violent if they didn’t get their way?

You see, that’s the thing about Democrats…

You take away their slaves; they start a whole Civil War.

You make killing innocent babies a little more difficult; they riot.

But just like most of the Civil War was fought in the Democrat party’s slave-owning South, pro-abortion Democrats are not only rioting in their own cities; they’re rioting in cities where they still have the right to butcher innocent babies. So…

L-to-the-M-to-the-F-to-the-A-to-the-O.

There is no reality TV I enjoy more than watching lazy Democrats riot in Democrat-run cities.

Look at these morons…

Insurrection in Democrat-run Tucson…

Violence in Democrat-run Seattle…

Violence in Democrat-run Washington DC…

Lawlessness in Democrat-run Los Angeles…

Democrat-run Dallas…

This is glorious…

Not only has the moral atrocity known as Roe v. Wade been overturned, but all the insurrectionist violence is taking place in Democrat-run shit holes.

This is whachoocall a win-win.

Out here in the Utopia we call MAGA Land — where we all own guns but (unlike Democrat-run cities) there’s no gun violence crisis; where (unlike Democrat-run cities) people of all stripes live together in racial harmony without all the hate crimes; where (unlike Democrat-run cities) our air, water, and streets are safe and clean — watching Democrats further destroy their own cities is called the Summer TV Season.

It will be hard to top the 2020 and 2021 season, but out here in MAGA Land, the new “Must-See TV” is “You-Get-What-You-Vote-For TV.”

 

