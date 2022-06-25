Poll: Majority Say They Either Never or Only Sometimes Wear a Mask

Gabriel Carvalho works out without a face mask a Fitness SF gym on October 15, 2021 in San Francisco, California. The City and County of San Francisco has started to ease indoor mask mandates today that allows groups of up to 100 vaccinated people to go without masks at gyms, …
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Most Americans either “never” wear a mask or only do so “some of the time,” a recent poll from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents to reveal their frequency of mask-wearing during the last week.

“In the past seven days, how often have you worn a mask on your face when outside your home?” the survey asked.

A plurality, 41 percent, said they “never” wear a mask outside of the home, followed by 25 percent who said they do “some of the time.” In all, 66 percent said they either never or sometimes wear a mask outside of the home. 

On the flip side, 17 percent said they “always” wear a mask, and another 17 percent said they do so “most of the time.” 

Behaviors are divided on party lines: 57 percent of Republicans say they never wear a mask, while just 22 percent of Democrats say the same. A plurality of independents, 48 percent, also say they never wear a mask. 

The decrease in mask-wearing coincides with 58 percent across the board expressing the belief that “the worst part of the pandemic is behind us” — a sentiment shared by 51 percent of Democrats, 69 percent of Republicans, and 62 percent of independents. 

Notably, the survey found that 30 percent have not been vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus.

It was taken June 18-21, 2022, among 1,500 United States adults and comes as coronavirus rules linger in some blue states, such as New York. GOP gubernatorial frontrunner Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) recently told Breitbart News Daily that he would get rid of the remaining rules in the Empire State on “day one” as governor.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, center, walks to the stage before speaking to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP Convention, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Garden City, N.Y. Republicans from across New York met Tuesday to choose their gubernatorial nominee to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. The GOP nominated Zeldin, of Long Island, as the party's designee for this year's gubernatorial race. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), center, walks to the stage before speaking to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP Convention, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Garden City, New York. (John Minchillo/AP)

“We still have toddlers wearing masks inside of New York City schools — kids learning how to speak, maybe they’re on the autism spectrum, and they can’t see the teacher’s face, the teacher can’t see their faces — it’s child abuse, in my opinion, and it’s certainly unscientific,” he said.

Parent Melissa Jean reads "The Gruffalo" to her son's Pre-K class at Phyl's Academy, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Beginning in September the city's public schools, which currently serve 23,500 three-year-olds, will be adding an additional 16,500 kids to the 3K program. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

Melissa Jean reads “The Gruffalo” to her son’s Pre-K class at Phyl’s Academy, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Mark Lennihan, Pool/AP)

