Most Americans either “never” wear a mask or only do so “some of the time,” a recent poll from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents to reveal their frequency of mask-wearing during the last week.

“In the past seven days, how often have you worn a mask on your face when outside your home?” the survey asked.

A plurality, 41 percent, said they “never” wear a mask outside of the home, followed by 25 percent who said they do “some of the time.” In all, 66 percent said they either never or sometimes wear a mask outside of the home.

On the flip side, 17 percent said they “always” wear a mask, and another 17 percent said they do so “most of the time.”

Behaviors are divided on party lines: 57 percent of Republicans say they never wear a mask, while just 22 percent of Democrats say the same. A plurality of independents, 48 percent, also say they never wear a mask.

The decrease in mask-wearing coincides with 58 percent across the board expressing the belief that “the worst part of the pandemic is behind us” — a sentiment shared by 51 percent of Democrats, 69 percent of Republicans, and 62 percent of independents.

Notably, the survey found that 30 percent have not been vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus.

It was taken June 18-21, 2022, among 1,500 United States adults and comes as coronavirus rules linger in some blue states, such as New York. GOP gubernatorial frontrunner Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) recently told Breitbart News Daily that he would get rid of the remaining rules in the Empire State on “day one” as governor.

“We still have toddlers wearing masks inside of New York City schools — kids learning how to speak, maybe they’re on the autism spectrum, and they can’t see the teacher’s face, the teacher can’t see their faces — it’s child abuse, in my opinion, and it’s certainly unscientific,” he said.