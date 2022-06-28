Cook Political Report Moves Six House Races Towards GOP

Analysts from the Cook Political Report, who predict the probable outcome for U.S. House of Representatives races, updated their rating Tuesday on eight House races, showing six races moving in favor of the Republicans.

The rating changes were made as inflation has continued to skyrocket, and President JoeBiden — who has caused many candidates to go back and forth on if they want his support — has seen a steady stream of low poll numbers.

Most recently, his approval rating is at 32 percent, the lowest in his presidency — with a 57 percent disapproval — on the CIVIQS rolling job-approval average, which gave him a total net approval of negative 25.

Four Districts in California were moved towards the Republican candidate, as well as one in Pennsylvania and one in Rhode Island. The two districts whose ratings moved in favor of the Democrats are in California and Florida.

In one of the more shocking changes from the Cook predictions, Rhode Islands’s open Second Congressional District was moved from “Lean” Democrat to “Toss-up” after a recent poll showed Republican Allan Fung leading all of his potential Democrat opponents in the deeply blue state. Republicans have not won a House seat in the Ocean State since 1992.

Cook also moved California’s Ninth Congressional District, where Democrat Rep. Josh Harder is running from “Likely” to “Lean” Democrat. However, where Harder currently serves, California’s Thirteenth Congressional District, also moved in favor of Republicans as it went from “Lean” Democrat to “Toss-up.”

NEW at @CookPolitical: eight House rating changes, all but two in the GOP's direction. Full analysis (ὑ): https://t.co/1GrCOfo3Mb pic.twitter.com/hghSoGSeHy — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 28, 2022

Additionally, California’s Fortieth Congressional District — where Republican Rep. Young Kim is looking for another term — also moved in the GOP’s favor, going from “Lean” to “Likely” Republican. California’s Forty-fifth Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is running, was also moved in favor of her. The district went from a “Toss-up” to a “Lean” Republican.

The last seat that swayed more towards the GOP was Pennsylvania’s Twelfth Congressional District, an open seat that went from “Solid” to “Likely” Democrat.

The two seats that swayed towards the Democrats were in California and Florida. California’s Forty-first Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Ken Calvert is running, when from a “Likely” to “Lean” Republican. Additionally, Florida’s Twenty-Seventh Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar is running, went from “Solid” to “Likely” Republican.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.