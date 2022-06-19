CIVIQS Poll: Biden Approval Lowest of Presidency – 32% Overall

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is down to the lowest in his presidency, at only 32 percent approval and 57 percent disapproval, according to the CIVIQS rolling job-approval average as of Saturday.

While 11 percent of survey participants did not approve or disapprove, Biden’s approval rating is underwater in 48 states, including the typically dark blue California and his home state of Delaware. The only two states in which he is above water are Hawaii and Vermont.

Overall, Biden has a net approval of negative 25.

The 32 percent approval rating marks Biden’s worst approval rating since becoming president, down from 33 percent in earlier June and 34 percent in May. Biden’s lowest-ever approval rating was from Quinnipiac polling on June 8, when he was at 33 percent.

Additionally, Biden is underwater with independent respondents — one of the blocs in the country that has become increasingly important to win elections over the years. Only 20 percent of independent respondents say they approve of Biden, while 67 percent disapprove, with 13 percent having no opinion.





Civiqs | Joe Biden: Job Approval

archived 19 Jun 2022 15:43:57 UTC



Having been in office for over a year, this is the lowest approval rating Biden has received. During his presidency, the country has seen a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, a baby formula shortage, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Furthermore, his marquee legislative proposal, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), has been dead in the water for some time. The country has recently seen a slew of record-high gas prices per gallon this month, with the average gas price reaching above $5.00 per gallon.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 215,027 responses tracked between January 20 and June 18. The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can happen either over time or rapidly.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.