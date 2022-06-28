Republican Allan Fung is leading all of his potential Democrat opponents in a congressional race in the deeply blue state of Rhode Island, according to a new poll.

The poll, taken by Suffolk University and the Boston Globe from June 19 to 22, found Fung with a six-point lead over his closest Democrat opponent, state General Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

Fung received 45 percent support and Magaziner received 39 percent, while 17 percent of respondents said they were undecided on a candidate.

Fung, who is far and away the leading candidate in the Republican primary, is hoping to take the open seat in the Second District, the less blue district of the Ocean State’s two. Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI) has held the seat for more than 20 years but announced in January he would not seek reelection.

Fung, an attorney and former mayor of Cranston, celebrated the poll results in a post on social media, stating, “It’s time to go ALL IN with ALLAN!” with a link to his campaign website.

It’s time to go ALL IN with ALLAN! Donate today: https://t.co/GNpANE6xCg! pic.twitter.com/fYyIfJV8Wo — Mayor Allan Fung (@AllanFungRI) June 27, 2022

The poll also found President Joe Biden’s approval rating at a dismal 39 percent, while 69 percent of poll respondents said they do not want Biden to run for reelection.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the campaign outfit for House Republicans, has targeted the Second District as winnable for Republicans as the party seeks to take the House majority in November.

“While the Democrat candidates for RI-02 fight over who would best continue their party’s failed agenda of record inflation, surging crime, and a crisis on our southern border, Rhode Island voters are signaling they want an end to one-party Democrat rule,” NRCC spokeswoman Samantha Bullock said in response to the poll.

Fung served as mayor of Cranston for ten years and has challenged former Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) twice in gubernatorial races.

Fung’s wife is also involved in Rhode Island politics. A state representative, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung (R-Cranston) rose to prominence in 2020 when she ousted Democrat House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, becoming the first candidate to defeat an incumbent House speaker in the state in more than a hundred years.

The Suffolk/Globe poll’s Second District portion was conducted among 423 likely general election voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percent.