Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied Cassidy Hutchinson’s allegations that he threw food in the White House’s dining room in response to an interview that former Attorney General Bill Barr conducted with the Associated Press.

Trump said after hearing the allegations:

I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and “leaker”), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down. Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible?

“I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!” he said.

Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows claimed at Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing on Tuesday that Trump threw food at a wall because he was angry with Bill Barr’s reaction to election fraud allegations.

“I remember hearing noise coming from down the hallway, so I poked my head out of the office,” Hutchinson claimed in front of the committee. “I saw the valet walking towards our office. He had said: ‘Get the chief down to the dining room. The president wants him.’”

“He motioned for me to come in and then pointed towards the front of the room near the fireplace mantle on the TV where I first noticed the ketchup dripping down the wall and there’s a shattered porcelain plate on the floor,” she continued.