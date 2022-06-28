January 6 Committee Credibility Implodes After Hutchinson Testimony

The January 6 Committee’s credibility suffered a serious blow on Tuesday when reports surfaced that the lead Secret Service agent in charge of former President Trump’s security detail that day would contradict testimony delivered from star witness Cassidy Hutchinson.

On Tuesday, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that former President Trump literally tried to commandeer the presidential suburban during the January 6 riot and became borderline violent when Bobby Engel tried to stop him. Hutchinson said she learned of the story from Tony Ornato, the then-White House deputy chief of staff. Hours later, Peter Alexander of NBC News said that a source close to the Secret Service indicated that agent Bobby Engel will testify “under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.”

🚨 A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 28, 2022

Conservatives and Trump allies immediately pounced on the report, saying it completely destroys any credibility the January 6 show trial had hoped to retain.

January 6th Committee “witness” Cassidy Hutchinson basically claimed that President Trump was a Ninja. The Media is saying that is a LIE. So is President Trump the #MAGANinja or no? 😂 https://t.co/FmplDD7Xhs — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) June 29, 2022

Shorter January 6 Committee: THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!!! https://t.co/dH43Oj0wfg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 28, 2022

So cross-examination and rebuttal witnesses are important? Shocker. The J in J6 stands for JOKE. https://t.co/llNhCv8RWn — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 28, 2022

A Secret Service source told me earlier: “FYI, I’m calling bullshit on the Secret Service story. You think none of us would have never heard of this as an internal rumor? No fucking way.” https://t.co/NqEoljvBeD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 28, 2022

Liz Cheney must be held accountable for her mendacious lies. https://t.co/MfBz5gZNtj — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 28, 2022

The story is patently absurd. The problem is that half the country believes it, just like toddlers believe that a monster lives under the bed. Seven years of nonstop media gaslighting turned a large chunk of the adult population into imbecilic children. https://t.co/WneJIgVGKg — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) June 28, 2022

First, today’s testimony was hearsay, meaning it wasn’t actually witnessed by the witness and would almost certainly be excluded from an actual court trial. Second, the president rides in the back of his vehicle, wouldn’t it be impossible to grab the wheel? Third… https://t.co/jkkX9gvYjV — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 28, 2022

pic.twitter.com/uj386k30n8 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 28, 2022

Peter Alexander just reported that the Secret Service is categorically denying the testimony of Hutchinson that Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the Beast. https://t.co/eXXCzffefx — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 28, 2022

The Secret Service ultimately has to follow all of the President's orders… So aside from the fact that it was physically/logistically impossible for Trump to try to wrestle the limo steering wheel away… he would've never needed to. The January 6 committee clowned itself. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 28, 2022

If this is true, it means the January 6 committee allowed a completely ridiculous accusation to air on national television before even interviewing the Secret Service agents WHO WERE ACTUALLY IN THE CAR about whether or not it was accurate. https://t.co/sHaIhV8RbJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2022