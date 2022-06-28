Poll: 69 Percent of Rhode Islanders Say Joe Biden Should Not Run in 2024

Sixty-nine percent of Rhode Islanders say President Joe Biden should not run in 2024, a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found Monday.

Since Rhode Island is a heavily blue state, the poll spells out terrible news for the president. In 2020, nearly 60 percent of voters cast a ballot for Biden. About one and a half years later, only 22 percent say he should run again in 2024.

Biden’s statewide approval rating is also in bad shape. Only 39 percent of voters approve of the president, while 53 percent disapprove. Forty-seven percent say America is on the wrong track, with just 34 percent believing it is on the right track.

To make matters worse, the poll sampled far more Democrats than Republicans. Only 13 percent of respondents were Republicans, while 40 percent were Democrats — a ratio of more than three to one. The poll sampled 423 voters from June 19-22 with a 4.8 percentage point margin of error.

The president’s negative polling in the very blue state of Rhode Island speaks to the challenges he faces throughout the nation. Biden’s nationwide approval rating is 32 percent, matching an all-time low, according to Civiqs’ rolling average.

Seventy-one percent of voters believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction. A majority of voters believe Biden is unfit to be president and doubt his mental ability, while 58 percent say he should publicly disclose his mental health condition. Another majority of voters expect Vice President Kamala Harris to assume the presidency before Biden’s first term is over.